Harry Van Vliet Is the Low-Key BDDU Season 2 Fan Favorite, and We’re Here for It

With Below Deck Down Under just wrapping up its second season, fans are looking back at the cast, noting how delightful most of them were. This season was jam-packed with drama, including three crew firings. At times, the atmosphere was heavy, but most of the time, the crew vibed extremely well and leaned on one another for support.

Not only did a chef not quit, but third stews were able to have chances to serve, and Culver Bradbury once again proved why he was the Chief Entertainment Officer. But the one particular deckhand who stood heads above the rest, due to his cheerful personality, was Australian Harry Van Vliet. Below are some of the main reasons Harry was low-key the season’s fan-favorite.

Harry’s School-Boy Crush

Bravo/YouTube

Even though Margot Sisson didn’t exactly reciprocate Harry’s feelings, the deckhand was adorable to watch throughout the season. Many fans could relate to Harry, as he was always excited to see his crush, whether on a night out or on their sweet coffee dates.

The two didn’t work out romantically, but fans watched as Harry was often a safe place for Margot and the other women to turn to. Even though Harry was often friend-zoned, fans could see that he was a true gentleman through and through.

Harry Is Funny

Even amongst rowdy charter guests, Harry always seemed to find the humor in it all. Charter guest Victoria was hoping for a threesome with the yachtie, but the image left Aesha Scott in stitches, since she knew Harry has quite the dorky side.

Harry’s ability to belt out Whitney Houston at a Florida bar, rock a mullet, or laugh at being locked in the back seat of the sprinter van with a leaf crown made him even more likable, with most of us wishing we could be his friend!

Harry Rocked Budgies

Who would have thought that a pair of extremely small budgie smugglers would be such a hit with an American audience? Most guys in the States wear board shorts, but Harry never shied away once from the package packing swim trunks. Hell, he not only got the entire deck crew also to rock them but fans were even treated to the moment when Captain Jason Chambers served breakfast in them.

To us, Harry is a god for providing us with that blessed moment.

Harry Kinda Looks Like Tom Cruise

It doesn’t hurt that Harry also shares some of the same traits as Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise. While Harry is much taller than the movie star, both have dark hair and a similar nose. Harry’s smile is a mile wide, just like Tom’s, and if both men were closer in stature, they could be mistaken for brothers.

Harry Loves Adventure

Harry is an avid scuba diver who never wastes a moment to embrace adventure around him. During the season, fans watched as he helped unstrand the tinder on the remote sandbar in the middle of the ocean. This season’s yacht was very much an adventure boat, with Harry not wasting a moment when it came to helping the charter guests explore the Great Barrier Reef.

Harry’s home team advantage of Bondi Beach helped prepare him for his travels since you have to be a powerful swimmer to deal with the currents and possible shark sightings that Bondi brings. Harry is a true Aussie adventure man who, along with scuba diving, loves wakeboarding and camping. It wasn’t hard to fall in love with the Grizzly Adams of Australia.

Harry easily proved that you didn’t always have to win the girl to win the hearts of Below Deck Down Under views. Thanks to his charismatic way of acting, easygoing outlook on life, and the bond he made with the crew, viewers want to see him back on the series for Season 3. And who knows, this time, he might get the girl.

TELL US – DO YOU CONSIDER HARRY THE FAN FAVORITE ON BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER?