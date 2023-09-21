Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Would Love’ Permanent Jersey Shore Return

Ronnie Ortiz-Margo says he wants back on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation full-time.

The reality star hasn’t appeared on the series in a full-time capacity since 2022. However, he told TMZ he hopes for more appearances in the future.

“[I’m] here and there,” he said. “Hopefully, you’ll see a lot more of me as time passes by.” In 2021, Ronnie was arrested for a domestic violence incident between him and his girlfriend, Saffire Mattos. Despite being arrested, no charges were pressed, and later, he announced his departure from the series.

That alone is likely why Ronnie’s future on the show is unclear. Even then, the Jersey native is eager to jump back into the fold. “Only time will tell,” he said. “I would love to do it [and] I love my cast members [and] fans.”

Is Ronnie in a better place?

Recently, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spoke about Ronnie’s potential return following his violent past. According to the Jersey Shore OG, as Ron continues to work on himself, the more viewers will see him in the mix.

“I had, for many months, always had check-ins with Ron already … and as he continued to do the right thing, we saw Ron more, and that’s why you see him on the season this year because he, you know, continued to do the right thing,” he said.

As Season 6 of the MTV show plays out, Ronnie will make a few guest appearances as a recurring cast member. This season also features the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend — after more than 10 years. Regarding the pair’s reunion, Ronnie teased that the show’s fans will have to wait and see.

