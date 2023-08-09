Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Explains Why Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Was Welcomed Back on Jersey Shore

Uh, oh. We’ve got a situation here.

Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recently opened up about why Ronnie Ortiz-Margo was welcomed back to the hit MTV show.

“For many years, Ronnie was concentrating on his mental health. And I think that is a very sensitive topic, and not everyone knows how to deal with that topic,” he said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Mike shared that over the years, he continued checking in with Ronnie; however, they didn’t have much communication outside of that.

“I had, for many months, always had check-ins with Ron already … and as he continued to do the right thing, we saw Ron more, and that’s why you see him on the season this year because he, you know, continued to do the right thing,” he said.

Ronnie and Sammi’s reunion is for the books

According to Mike, the reality star will act like a “mediator” during the newest season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as the original crew of nine will reunite for the first time since 2009.

“My specialty is dealing with addiction, dealing with mental health, dealing with making mistakes in your life and trying to mount a comeback,” he continued.

“So I definitely tried to take the lead during that particular moment for everyone, just to make sure that we’re all in a good spot.”

Also making a comeback to the small screen is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who had one of the most toxic relationships with Ronnie that reality TV has seen during the series’ original run. However, Mike revealed there wasn’t much conflict between the two due to Sammi’s calm nature.

“I didn’t really necessarily have to mediate her because she’s very mature,” he said. But overall, The Situation is happy with how the family’s vacation turned out.

“I really just try to be the voice of reason and I think it’s working out so far,” he explained. “It’s not easy with that dynamic. There’s a lot of big personalities, these guys have been on TV for a very long time, and they know what they’re doing, so we’re definitely going to have a good show.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF MIKE’S COMMENTS? ARE YOU EAGER TO SEE RONNIE AND SAMMI REUNITE ON JERSEY SHORE?