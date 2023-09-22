Aesha Scott Promises ‘Freaky Things’ Happen on Winter House Season 3

Below Deck Down Under may have just ended, but we won’t have to wait too long before Aesha Scott is back on our screens.

In case you missed it, everyone’s favorite Kiwi is coming to Winter House Season 3! The fan-favorite Below Deck cast member will be joining in on the snowy fun as a part-time cast member on the show. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she gave a little tease on what we can expect to see when the show premieres later this fall. According to Aesha, things got “freaky!”

From New Zealand to Colorado

For Season 3 of Winter House, Bravo is shaking things up. They’re swapping locales by trading Vermont for Colorado, and they’re adding a few Below Deck cast members to the mix, in addition to a few other strays from across the Bravo universe.

Aesha’s former Below Deck Mediterranean crewmate, Malia White, landed a full-time role on Winter House Season 3 along with Katie Flood. When chatting with Andy Cohen about her time in the house, Aesha had nothing but positive things to say about her fellow Below Deck crewmembers.

“I think what was so cool was that I’d worked with Malia and I think I’d messaged with Katie, but we hadn’t actually met in real life before,” Aesha said. “And so to spend that time with Katie was really awesome for me.”

In addition to the Below Deck cast members, other Winter House cast members this season include Summer House vets Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, and Danielle Olivera. In comparison, Aesha and the rest of the Below Deck crew were a little green to a show like this. But it sounds like they could keep up with the Winter House shenanigans just fine.

Aesha said, “I guess my tease is that Katie might have done some freaky things nearby when I was there.”

We love that sound of that. Winter House Season 3 premieres on Bravo, on October 23.

