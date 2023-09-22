Jeff Lewis Gives Update on Shannon Beador: ‘She’s Not in the Best Place’

There’s no one in the world more invested in the Shannon Beador hit-and-run drama than Jeff Lewis. The two have been pals, but ever since the Real Housewives of Orange County star took a trip to the big house for driving under the influence, Jeff has utilized his radio show to give the world a play-by-play on her condition.

In the latest episode of Jeff Lewis Live on Sirius XM, the real estate expert dished on Shannon’s current mental state following her arrest. Based on Jeff’s prognosis, it sounds like Shannon has a long road ahead of her.

Jeff’s daily Shannon update

Jeff was joined by RHOC newbie Taylor Armstrong. They candidly discussed Shannon’s arrest as if there weren’t thousands of people listening live. Taylor admitted that she had only been in touch with Shannon via text, but Jeff explained that he’s been talking to her every single day on the phone since the accident.

“I talk to her pretty much every day to check on her. You know, she’s not in the best place,” Jeff explained. “Obviously, this is a really, really rough time for her and I’m just trying to be supportive and there for her and listen to her and all of that.”

Although Shannon is trying to navigate this difficult time, Jeff said that it’s tricky for her to do right now because she’s being hounded by paparazzi every time she tries to leave the house. According to Jeff, she can’t even walk Archie without people ambushing her for photos.

To avoid the paparazzi, Jeff said that he offered to let Shannon crash at his place. However, he revealed that she made plans to stay with Vicki Gunvalson in hopes that her gated community could provide more privacy. We love seeing the Tres Amigas sticking together!

Coming soon: intensive therapy

Of course, Shannon is facing some serious legal trouble. But right now, Jeff shared that her primary focus is healing. Previously on Jeff’s show, he said that Shannon was injured in the car accident, although it’s still unclear the full extent of her injuries. But according to Jeff, she’s focusing on healing both physically and emotionally. Next week, she’ll start an intensive therapy program that’s basically like a full-time job. It’s five days a week, all day long.

Taylor and Jeff both shared their concerns about her getting burnt out on such an intense therapy schedule. There’s that saying about “too much of a good thing.” However, Jeff believes that therapy will be beneficial for Shannon’s people-pleasing personality. He doesn’t think she’s an alcoholic — he thinks she’s just going along with John Janssen’s antics because she wants to make him happy.

“I believe there’s some other issues there, and I do believe that Shannon is a pleaser, and I think that if she’s around, I think like John’s semi-retired, so he can stay up till midnight, two o’clock in the morning every night if he wants,” Jeff explained.

“She feels like she has fun with John. She loves John. He wants to go out to another place, or he wants to do karaoke and she goes along with it, but then I think she regrets it the next day,” he continued.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 continues on Bravo on Wednesdays at 7/8c. And, you can catch Jeff Lewis’ daily Shannon Beador updates on Sirius XM, five days a week at 11/12c.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON JEFF LEWIS’ FREQUENT UPDATES ABOUT SHANNON? DO YOU THINK HER FULL-TIME COMMITMENT TO THERAPY IS TOO MUCH?