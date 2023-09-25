Kathy Hilton Has Never Seen Daughter Paris ‘So Happy’

Kathy Hilton is practically giddy about being a new grandma. Seeing her daughter Paris Hilton so happy about finally being a mom is just an added bonus. She claims Paris is “over the moon” with Baby Bliss.

“I’ve never seen [Paris] happier in her life,” Kathy gushes. “I’ve never seen her so happy.”

“Yes, and the three of them,” she adds, meaning Paris, her husband Carter Reum and the son they welcomed via surrogate in January, Phoenix Barron. “She’s always very upbeat and very even keel. She’s never moody.” People has all the details.

And baby makes three

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum says her daughter is so grateful to have found “her special partner in life.”

“And then to have this baby,”she continues, “I think she’s just over the moon.”

Paris had to kiss a lot of frogs before finding her prince. She was engaged at least three times before meeting and falling in love with Carter. The couple tied the knot on November 11, 2021, at her late grandfather Barron Hilton’s former Bel Air home. Their engagement and all the bridal preparations leading up to their wedding were documented in the Peacock series Paris in Love.

As a new mom, Paris is open to accepting parenting advice from her mother and her younger sister Nicky Hilton. Nicky has three children of her own with husband James Rothschild, so she has a lot of experience to share.

“She’ll call me for a certain advice or Nicky,” says Kathy. “I’m up there a lot.”

“Everybody needs to learn, right? It’s not easy,” the mom of four shares. “It’s a lot. Even if you have somebody to help you, it’s a lot.”

First swimming lesson

Paris is enjoying the Mom Life. Recently, Baby Phoenix, now eight months old, had his first swimming lesson. “He’s just so sweet and adorable,” Grandma Kathy says.

And Paris won’t disagree with her mom’s assessment. During a March 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paris rhapsodized over her new son. “He is such an angel, he’s the best,” she enthused. “I’m just so obsessed with him, I feel my heart is going to explode.”

That’s the way it should be. She waited a long time for her little man, so I totally understand. It’s nice to see her so content.

