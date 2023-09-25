Nic Kerdiles Dies Aged 29 After Motorcycle Accident, Ex-Fiancée Savannah Chrisley Responds

In an incredibly unfortunate turn of events, former NHL hockey player Nic Kerdiles was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle accident. You might not know Nic if you weren’t a hockey fan, but he gained notoriety when he began dating and eventually engaged to Savannah Chrisley.

Nic was featured on Chrisley Knows Best throughout the duration of their relationship, but he was much more than someone who briefly appeared on a reality show. He meant a lot to many, and now Savannah responds to this sudden and tragic loss, TMZ has the details.

Remember his name

Obviously, the media is heavily reporting on Nic’s untimely passing, but outlets are mostly addressing him as “Savannah Chrisley’s Ex.” Nic accomplished a lot before he met Savannah and was on his way to a successful career. He was much more than someone’s ex.

Per the Nashville police department, Nic lost his life after receiving injuries as a result of a motorcycle accident. At approximately 3:30 am, Nic allegedly ran a stop sign in a residential area and hit the driver’s side of an automobile.

The driver of the car stopped immediately. Nic was taken to the hospital but did not survive the accident. According to the police report, neither operator was impaired at the time. Earlier in the evening, Nic had posted a photo of himself on the Indian motorbike with the caption, “Night rider.”

Courtesy @nickerdiles Instagram Story

Nic and Savannah started dating back in 2017. They were engaged for about two years but eventually called off the wedding because it was “moving too fast.” Even after they broke up, Sassy and Nic attempted to remain friends and possibly work on their relationship. Ultimately the couple decided it would be best to make a clean cut.

Courtesy Chrisley Knows Best YouTube

Savannah’s sorrow

There’s no doubt Savannah has gone through a lot this year and she reacted to Nic’s death on social media. On her Instagram Story she posted a photo of them together with the caption, “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today … I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you.’ Please send me a sign that you’re ok. I miss you and I love you. We loved hard … and I can’t wait to ride bikes with you along the beaches of heaven one day.”

Courtesy @savannahchrisley Instagram Story

Savannah and Nic might not have been together, but he had become an important part of the Chrisley family. Nic was the person who drove Todd Chrisley to jail in Florida, so it wasn’t like he was absent from their lives.

The Family Man

His family and friends are predictably devastated. Nic was extremely close to his siblings and their kids. And he’s leaving behind people who adored him.

He played hockey with the Anaheim Ducks between 2014 and 2018 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. There he played two seasons of NCAA Division I hockey with the Wisconsin Badgers. Between 2018 and 2019, he played with the Winnipeg Jets. After retiring from hockey, Nic became an up-and-coming real estate agent in Nashville.

Nic was only 29 years old. We would like to offer his family and friends our condolences.

