Tyler Cameron Reveals What It Would Take To Get Him on The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron has been hitting the press for a number of reasons as of late. The former Bachelorette star is appearing on Season 2 of Special Forces, and flirted up a storm with both Brynn Whitfield and Andy Cohen on a recent edition of Watch What Happens Live. It was during that appearance that he was asked about his future with the Bachelor franchise. Would he ever lead the show and become the Bachelor himself? It’s certainly something he’d consider; but with conditions.

Make Tyler the host, and he’ll make a comeback

Calling into the show, a fan asked, “Would you ever consider going back to the Bachelor franchise, and if so, how much would it take for ABC to get you back?” Joking that he would first have to “get through” Brynn, Tyler then revealed his demands.

“First of all, right time, right place. If I’m gonna do something, I wanna do it with my full heart, especially in that world,” Tyler revealed. “But I have some asks. I wanna be the host afterwards. This way you can’t mess with me during my edit or whatever it is; you can’t make me look like some of the other idiots from The Bachelor. Make me the host afterwards and I’ll stick around.”

Andy clarified that this would mean signing up to become the frontman before stepping into hosting duties two seasons later. “Yeah,” Tyler confirmed. It seems simple enough, but former Bachelor Jesse Palmer may have something to say about that! He’s been hosting the franchise since 2021. I don’t think his time is up just yet. Maybe in a decade or so, Tyler!

The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 28. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues Mondays on FOX.

