Macy Gray and Kim Zolciak Will Be ‘Friends Forever’ After The Surreal Life

Macy Gray says she and Kim Zolciak are besties for life.

The award-winning singer stepped into the reality television landscape to film a new reality show on MTV. The Surreal Life takes a group of celebrities and places them inside a house together — Real World style — and Season 8 will hit the small screen in 2024.

Joining Macy on the show is, of course, Kim from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy. Other stars include Ally Brooke from Fifth Harmony, Chet Hanks, Tyler Posey, and a few others.

So how did Macy fair with sharing a space with a group of others?

“It’s very interesting,” she told The Messenger. “I think being in a house with eight people that you don’t know and all of a sudden, you’re roommates. It’s like back to college.”

How close are Macy and Kim?

Also, like being in college, Macy had to share the bathroom with several of her co-stars. Even though it was an initial struggle, the singer said she worked through it.

“Sharing a bathroom was a big mountain for me to climb,” she joked. “I haven’t shared a bathroom in ages. But really good people, really interesting dynamic of people in the house, and we all learned a lot from each other. It’s pretty wild.”

As for Kim, she and Macy must’ve shared a spectacular bond cause the two of them are solid.

“That’s my girl,” Macy shared. “We’ll be friends forever. That’s my girl right there. We have fun.”

Although there’s no premiere date yet, the series will hopefully feature some exclusive details about Kim’s ongoing divorce battle with Kroy Biermann. Plus, Kim is the reality TV vet in this group — hopefully, she gave us TV worth talking about.

