Tara Reid Says Tom Sandoval Was ‘Very Quiet’ During Special Forces Filming

Many Vanderpump Rules fans have been waiting months to see Tom Sandoval appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. But the anticipation wasn’t in the excitement of seeing Tom triumph. No, quite the opposite.

Bravo fans tuned in, hoping to see Tom get thoroughly humbled by Special Forces. The first episode gave the hopefuls a good inkling, with the show’s host, Billy Billingham, mocking Tom’s hair and telling him, “Welcome to f*cking reality.”

But one of Tom’s co-stars on Special Forces, Tara Reid, recently spoke on what it was like to meet the infamous reality star. Tara went on the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey to discuss her experience on the show.

Tara didn’t know who Tom was

When asked what she thought of Sandoval, Tara responded, “Honestly, I don’t watch, like, reality TV. So I’m not even lying to you. I didn’t know who he was at all … So when he was there. He was nice. But, you know, I didn’t know till I got back all the Scandoval stuff, but that’s not my business.”

She went on, “Tom was very quiet to himself. I think this whole procedure, and this whole process for Tom was to get out of his head, he needed to do this for himself. And he was one of the best ones of supporting a friend to everyone. And he really did a great job.”

In all sincerity, it’s good that Tom was able to experience some healing through Special Forces. Audiences know the experience can be therapeutic for those who allow it to be. However, the kind of therapy Tom needs is probably the kind he’d be most unwilling to receive. First is actual therapy. But second, stepping away from the spotlight.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test continues Mondays on FOX. Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo in early 2024.

