Love Island Games Cast Revealed, Featuring Stars From Across the World

The official cast of Love Island Games has been revealed. Among those returning for another chance at love, and to compete for the title of champions, are former Islanders from the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, France, and Sweden. Here’s everybody who will be appearing on the inaugural season of Love Island Games…

Love Island Games cast

Eyal Booker (Season 4, UK)

Georgia Steel (Season 4, UK)

Jack Fowler (Season 4, UK)

Megan Barton-Hanson (Season 4, UK)

Curtis Pritchard (Season 5, UK)

Mike Boateng (Season 6, UK)

Liberty Poole (Season 7, UK)

Toby Aromolaran (Season 7, UK)

Scott Van-der Sluis (Season 10, UK and Season 5, USA)

Kyra Green (Season 1, USA)

Ray Gantt (Season 1, USA)

Justine Ndiba (Winner Season 2, USA)

Cely Vazquez (Season 2, USA)

Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2, USA)

Carrington Rodriguez (Season 2, USA)

Deb Chubb (Season 4, USA)

Courtney Boerner (Season 4, USA)

Zeta Morrison (Winner Season 4, USA)

Imani Wheeler (Season 5, USA)

Callum Hole (Season 4, AUS)

Mitch Hibberd (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Tina Provis (Winner Season 3 and Season 4, AUS)

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, AUS)

Steph Blackos (Season 2, FR)

Lisa Celander (Season 3, SE)

Aurelia Lamprecht (Season 4, DE)

That’s a whopping 26 contestants across the entire season. I think it’s fair to say that there will be plenty of dumpings and Bombshells walking through the villa doors!

What is Love Island Games?

Love Island Games is filmed in Fiji, and brings back fan-favorite Islanders for a second shot at love. They’ll also be competing in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of the games. Team and couples’ challenges will test their strengths, all while they try and form lasting connections. As if that wasn’t enough, eliminations are on the table, with dramatic new arrivals, and twists to help control the game “like never before.” The show will be hosted by Love Island UK’s Maya Jama. Iain Stirling will reprise his role as narrator.

Love Island Games premieres November 1 on Peacock, with new episodes streaming six days a week.

