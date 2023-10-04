Todd Chrisley Teaching Financial Classes in Prison After Fraud Prosecution

It’s like rain on your wedding day and a free ride if you’ve already paid. Basically, irony is alive and well in the world of reality television and in the jail cells of Florida. Former Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley is doing time, but now he has a new way to spend that time.

Savannah Chrisley is Todd’s daughter on the outside and she’s keeping the public up to date on what Dad is doing in the Big House. Surprisingly, Todd is putting some of his old talents to good use.

Finance 101

On an episode of Sassy’s Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, Savannah shared that Todd has a job in prison. He’s not folding laundry or making license plates, he’s teaching a class. A financial class.

This is in an effort to reduce the amount of time behind bars and Todd’s incarcerated wife Julie Chrisley is also participating from her spot in Kentucky. The couple are both serving sentences for bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy charges. Additionally, Todd and Julie continue to not acknowledge any wrongdoing.

In accordance with the First Step Act, prisoners can try to turn things around by educating others. The First Step Act was created to help those in jail integrate back into civilian life with new tools on their toolbelts.

Prison Time Flies …

Savannah shared, ”Dad’s definitely taught some classes too. Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class. Which, how ironic?” As far as Julie goes, she’s helping her new lady friends out with some real estate courses. “I know [Julie] definitely taught classes like she taught a real estate class, she’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things. Overachiever Julie is… always been,” Sassy added.

Back in September, it was revealed Todd and Julie had already had some time taken off their respective sentences. The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate search system shows Todd will be free on January 22, 2033 – two years early.

Julie had a much shorter duration than Todd and her seven-year term was reduced by 14 months. Now she gets to look forward to October 19, 2028, as her next shot at seeing life without armed people following her around.

