Big Brother UK Garden Pictures Revealed From New House

After a five-year hiatus, Big Brother UK is returning to screens. The social experiment is making its big comeback on a new network – ITV – after originally airing on Channel 4 from 2000, before ending and relaunching on Channel 5 in 2018. ITV looks set to bring the series back to its much-loved roots, with contestants from all walks of life. They’ll be competing in an entirely new house, built from the ground up. Ahead of the launch show on Sunday, October 8, a selection of pictures were revealed showing the new garden.

It’s an eco-garden, complete with tradition Big Brother hot tub!

Fake grass lays across most of the garden, with a number of different areas to relax. These include sun loungers, a seating area, and a hot tub. In previous Big Brother UK seasons, the hot tub has been a hot topic of discussion! The hot tub is topped up using water from a rainfall collector! Love that.

ITV opted to remove the smoking area from the garden this time round. It’s unclear how housemates who may smoke will get their nicotine hit, but it may be similar to how things are handled on Love Island. Smokers on that show are given time to smoke on their own, unrecorded and in private. They go one-by-one so that no discussions, or drama, go down when the cameras aren’t rolling.

While the rest of the new house hasn’t yet been revealed, producers have promised it’s the “best ever.” Let us be the judge of that…

Big Brother UK premieres Sunday, October 8 at 9pm BST on ITV, ITV2, and ITVX.

