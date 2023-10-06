Love Is Blind Season 5: Milton Reveals True Feelings About Lydia and Uche’s Relationship

Netflix just dropped the penultimate episodes for Love Is Blind Season 5. There’s been a lot of drama in Houston, Texas, and it will be a miracle if either of the remaining couples actually make it down the aisle in next week’s finale.

One of the biggest curveballs in the season came when it was revealed participants Lydia and Uche knew one another from the outside world. Despite now being set to marry Milton, Lydia was accused of setting up her appearance on the show to coincide with Uche’s participation.

While she denied this, it gave Milton a lot to think about. At least, that’s what everybody watching thought. Turns out he wasn’t worried at all. E! Online has the details.

Milton had no concerns

Photo Credit: Netflix

“My perception is the exact same as it was then; it hasn’t shifted,” Milton said of the entire scenario. He appeared unfazed when Uche filled him in. “If you’re asking for my perception of their relationship, that may be a better question for one of them because they dated prior to me. So I couldn’t comment on it.”

Milton never considered ending the engagement, despite the rumors. He believes that Lydia had values that “were so aligned” to his own. They also work in similar industries, which he thought was “nice for her to understand the difficulty of the work-life balance and balancing a relationship with an operational job.”

So, did they work out? That’s not a question Milton can answer until the Love Is Blind Season 5 finale makes its way to Netflix. For now though, and for better or worse, Milton appears confident in his decisions while taking part in the show. Maybe he and Lydia will make it down the aisle after all.

Love Is Blind Season 5 concludes October 13 on Netflix.

