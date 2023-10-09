Love Is Blind Season 5: JP Dating Someone ‘For a Year’ After Taylor Split

We may have just seen Jared “JP” Pierce and Taylor Rue’s engagement fall apart on Season 5 of Love Is Blind. But in real life, it sounds like he’s moved on in a major way. He’s been dating someone for an entire year.

His Season 5 castmate, Izzy Zapata, made an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, Viall Files. He spilled all of the tea about Season 5, but he also dished on JP’s current dating life and how his engagement to Taylor is one hundred percent yesterday’s news.

A quick rebound for JP

In Season 5, Taylor and JP made a quick connection in the pods. They got engaged, but just like many couples that came before them, everything imploded once they got face-to-face. JP was surprised that Taylor wore a face full of makeup. He bizarrely said she felt “fake” because of her choice to put on a lash and some foundation. Izzy claimed that JP later recognized that his wording was wrong and praised Taylor’s natural beauty.

Izzy explained, “He comes from a good spot. He has a good heart. I think he just needs to work on [the] presentation of how he delivers things, and I think that’s kind of a trend of Season 5. Our deliveries are poor.”

Once filming for Love is Blind Season 5 wrapped, Izzy said that JP returned home and met a new girl. It sounds like things are getting pretty serious because they’ve been together for over a year.

“He’s a really good guy, like, I got to hang out with him one-on-one. I believe he’s been seeing a girl for a year now, so obviously he’s doing something right,” Izzy shared. “I think sometimes a lot of guys are not very in [touch] with their emotions or can’t express them very well and I think that was just the case with him.”

JP hasn’t commented on his new relationship, but now he doesn’t really need to say anything. Izzy is doing a great job as his spokesperson.

Love is Blind Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. The finale drops on October 13th.

