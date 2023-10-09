Love Is Blind Season 5: Why Aaliyah and Taylor Didn’t Attend Group BBQ

In Season 5 of Love Is Blind, barely any couples have survived the experiment. That’s not a good thing for the show overall, but on the other hand, there’s been plenty of drama to keep us hooked.

In the latest batch of episodes, we saw Uche Okoroha come for his real-life ex Lydia Velez Gonzalez. He accused her of rigging the casting process to get them both on the show at the same time. It was the perfect level of messy that we tune in for every season. However, two key cast members were missing: Aaliyah Cosby and Taylor Rue. Where in the world were they?

Not in the mood for BBQ?

It turns out, Aaliyah and Taylor didn’t have a heads-up that the barbeque was going to be a messy disaster. They simply just weren’t feeling it that day. The two spoke to The Messenger and gave some behind-the-scenes tea about why they were no-shows at the group barbecue.

Aaliyah explained to the outlet that she didn’t want to go to the barbecue because she was too deep into her emotions. She said she was “healing” and didn’t feel like being amongst the group.

“I decided not to go just because I wasn’t really emotionally ready at the time to really be amongst everyone,” Aaliyah explained. “I was healing, at that point, still, from everything. I didn’t anticipate that there was going to be a lot of drama or anything. I just was like, ‘I don’t think I can be in the same room with Lydia.’ I wasn’t ready for that.”

Considering what we’ve heard about the strict rules put in place by production, it’s surprising that they even gave Aaliyah a choice to opt out of this group scene. However, Taylor expressed a similar sentiment. She didn’t want to be around Jared “JP” Pierce, so she skipped.

Taylor revealed, “I wasn’t ready to see [JP]. I needed time to heal myself. He had reached out afterward, and I just wasn’t ready.”

So, it sounds like we’ll have to wait until the Love is Blind Season 5 reunion to see everyone back in the same room. Or, will they skip out on that too for the sake of healing?

Love is Blind Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix, and the finale drops on October 13th.

