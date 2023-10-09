Snooki Reveals Ronnie and Sammi WON’T Reunite During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Were you hoping for a Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reunion on Season 6 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Well, too bad. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that it isn’t happening this season.

Sammi Sweetheart made her triumphant return to the franchise after spending the last few years out of the public eye. Her castmates were shocked to see her back in the mix. However, their attention immediately shifted to Ronnie, who had also been away from the group for a while. If he also returned, how would the two toxic exes deal with being back in each other’s presence?

This reunion isn’t happening

In Season 6, the boys of the Jersey Shore crew have been teasing Ronnie’s return. He has also been vocal about his desire to come back to the show in a full-time capacity. After his domestic violence arrest, it has to be baby steps for him. We’ll see him make a brief appearance in Season 6, but Snooki clarified that Ronnie and Sammi never actually filmed scenes together.

“So this season, he [Ronnie] only just came, and Sam was out with her boyfriend [Justin May],” Nicole said on the podcast, before realizing that she just spilled one of the only plot points of the season. She continued, “I shouldn’t have said that, but whatever, I don’t give a f*ck.”

Even though it’s been a decade since Ronnie and Sammi were together, Snooki predicted that when the two do see each other again, emotions might resurface because of all the history. However, Snooki added that the show’s producers respect Sam, so they’re not going to try to have a “gotcha” moment at her expense.

If there ever were to be a Ronnie and Sam reunion, it doesn’t sound like it will be anytime in the near future. Snooki said that although they are filming another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, there still aren’t any plans for their paths to cross.

“So that’s what happened. So everyone thinks they’re going to have that meeting this season,” Snooki explained. “It’s not this season. And I don’t even think it will be this season we’re [currently] filming.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV at 8/7c.

