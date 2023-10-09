Vinny Guadagnino Says ‘Dating Scene Is Horrible’ as He Discusses Single Life

Vinny Guadagnino is (still) single and ready to mingle. But, apparently, being a Jersey Shore bachelor doesn’t lend itself to finding Mrs. Right.

In a conversation with In Touch, Vinny opened up about being perpetually single. As the most normal guy from the Jersey Shore crew, you’d probably expect him to be settled down by now. But on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, he’s the only one in the group who is both single and childless. It sounds like he’s ready to change that.

Vinny the Bachelor

“The dating scene is horrible,” Vinny told the outlet when discussing the status of his love life. “It’s hard for me because I’m not just going to walk into a random singles bar, and I haven’t had much luck with apps. I don’t go on many dates.”

Vinny told the outlet that he’s tried to use Raya, which is like Tinder for famous people. But, that hasn’t yielded any positive results either. He admitted that he’s looking to settle down but also acknowledged that he hasn’t “been to a smush room in a long time.” So when All Star Shore Season 2 came along, he knew it would be a golden opportunity for a single guy like himself.

“I’m single, I don’t have kids, I’d like to be around single people,” Vinny said about his decision to join the show.

How times have changed

“The old Vinny would’ve hooked up on night one,” Vinny quipped. “There were two beautiful women I was into, and you’ll see me navigate that. I’m not perfect, but I’m also not too much of an f-boy where I’m trying to hurt people’s feelings.”

We’ll have to see whether or not Vinny makes it to the smush room on All Star Shore. But when it comes to finding a long-term connection, he clarified that he doesn’t want anyone famous and definitely no clout chasers. So, the All Star Shore cast probably isn’t going to be a solid dating pool for him.

“It used to be that the more famous the girl was, the more I was into it, but now I like girls who don’t want fame,” Vinny revealed. “So someone who isn’t clout-chasing and who doesn’t care about social media. Pretty much like the opposite of Angelina [Pivarnick]!”

You can get a double dose of single Vinny on Thursdays on MTV. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c, and then All Star Shore airs at 9/8c.

