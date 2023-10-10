House of Villains Star Tanisha Thomas Reflects on Viral Bad Girls Club ‘No Sleep’ Meme

Any fan of reality TV knows about the OG shows that put this genre on the map. From The Real World to Bad Girls Club, there have been many moments and reality stars that we just can’t get out of our heads.

And thankfully for us, most of them are headed to E!’s new show, House of Villains. It features reality TV villains like Johnny Bananas, New York, Omarosa, and, of course, Tanisha Thomas.

Tanisha is one of the first reality legends that gave us unforgettable content, and a meme fans can’t stop talking about. During Season 2 of BGC, Tanisha caused quite a stir when she woke the house up by banging pots and pans. Despite annoying most of her cast mates, it became one of the most talked about moments the show has ever seen. And today, she’s talking about her impact on pop culture.

Tanisha’s viral meme changed her life

In an interview with The Messenger, Tanisha told the world how her viral meme changed her life. It solidified her as one of the most iconic BGC cast members of all time. It also put her in a room with NBC executives.

“They were like, ‘Bring the nightgown and the pans! We’re flying you out to burst into those meetings,'” she said. Literally, all these people in suits and stuff, jumping up when I come in with the pan at the end of the meetings. It was awesome. Halloween costumes made after me. People dressed up their dogs like me with the bandanas and the nightgown. Graduation caps [saying], ‘I didn’t get no sleep.’ They wanted people to know, ‘I went to med school, and I really didn’t get any sleep!'”

While we haven’t seen Tanisha on a show like Bad Girls Club in a while, she returns for House of Villains on Thursday, October 12. And about her return, MTV legend Johnny Bananas says it’s one for the books.

“If you think you’ve seen her at her best with that, she may have actually upped her game.”

