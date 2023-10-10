Tiffany Pollard Still Hates ‘Balding’ Pumkin From Flavor of Love

The golden VH1 era of Rock of Love, Flavor of Love, and all of their spinoffs seems like a fever dream now. We really were in the good old days and didn’t even know it at the time. Notorious villain, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, was one of the most unforgettable personalities of that period. A tussle she was in with fellow Flavor of Love contestant Brooke “Pumkin” Thompson still holds up as one of the best reality TV moments of all time.

The “loogie heard round the world” happened more than 17 years ago in 2006. These two have probably put this feud to rest, right? Absolutely not. Tiffany’s been promoting her current reality TV project, House of Villains, and made it clear that she still considers Pumkin a mortal enemy.

New York says she and Pumkin haven’t made nice, and never will

The Messenger asked New York the question on everyone’s mind: has she made peace with Pumkin? In true New York fashion, her reply didn’t disappoint.

“Hell no. But when I see that hoe I am going to rip her hair plugs out because she is balding and she’s never got that face lift that I suggested.”

New York’s answer was a throwback to their iconic reality TV moment

Warning: profanity is uncensored

In this scene for the ages, Flavor Flav did not bestow Pumkin with a “you know what time it is” clock, ending her time on the show. New York loudly celebrated that her season-long enemy was finally leaving, and a memorable altercation ensued.

As the two were exchanging fighting words, New York taunted Pumkin by telling her, “Bitch, you look like a f*cking man. And you need that face lift.”

This resulted in Pumkin hocking a juicy loogie right in New York’s face, which caused NY to fly at Pumkin in an attempt to take her down before production stepped in. After all of these years, New York’s opinion of Pumkin has remained consistent!

New York totally embraces being a villain

If anyone was surprised that New York hasn’t moved on from the Pumkin incident, she further explained that she’s learned to love her villain tendencies like the absolute queen she is.

“I just been born a villain. I’m going to speak my mind. I’m going to be hard-headed. If I want a tattoo, I’m gonna get it. If I want to empty out my bank account and buy something that I can’t afford. I’m going to do that, too. Villains should be what you live by because you only go around the bend once.”

New York’s competing on House of Villains with other infamous baddies like Vanderpump Rules‘ Jax Taylor, Survivor’s Jonny Fairplay, Bad Girls Club’s Tanisha Thomas, and many others. Will any of them be able to hold a candle to the HBIC? Doubtful! The show premieres Thursday on E! and Bravo at 10/9c.

TELL US – SHOULD NEW YORK BE OVER PUMKIN’S LOOGIE BY NOW? ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE NEW YORK ON TV AGAIN?