House of Villains Trailer Reveals Danielle Staub, Abby Lee Miller Arrivals

Clear your calendars for October 12th. E! is about to bless us with some appointment TV, and the reality TV world may never be the same. The trailer just dropped for the new series, House of Villains, and it looks like being bad is finally about to pay off for a few of these reality stars.

Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules initially spilled the tea about this show in February 2023 when he confirmed they were filming. Rumors about the cast have been floating around ever since. Now that we’re seeing a sneak peek of the show, we’re getting more drama, more chaos, and more villains than we ever imagined — like Danielle Staub and Abby Lee Miller.

Here come the villains

The show’s premise revolves around reality TV’s worst villains trying to “outsmart, out-manipulate, and out-scheme” each other to take home a $200,000 prize. Some of the villains in the cast include Jax, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and Jonny Fairplay. And, of course, since there’s a competition reality show with prize money on the line, Johnny Bananas from The Challenge is there, too.

The trailer teases a social competition with twists, turns, and some of the most random celebrity mashups you could ever imagine. For example, in one scene, New York eviscerates Omarosa Manigault using just a handful of four-letter words. It’s a meme in the making.

What is Abby Lee Miller doing here?

The House of Villains trailer teased a few “sinister surprises” in the form of other villains entering the house. In the clip, there’s a quick glimpse of Danielle from Real Housewives of New Jersey entering the house unexpectedly. The money laundering choreographer, Abby Lee Miller, also makes a random cameo. In the trailer, Bobby Lytes joked with Abby about how they both share a felony criminal record. Never in a million years would you expect to see these two sharing screen time together, but here we are.

Find out who’s the best of the worst when House of Villains premieres Thursday, October 12th at 10/9c on E!

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING HOUSE OF VILLAINS? WHO ARE YOU MOST SURPRISED TO SEE JOIN THIS CAST? DO YOU HAVE ANY PREDICTIONS ON WHO WILL WIN THE PRIZE?