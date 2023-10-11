Love Is Blind Season 5 Reunion Release Date Revealed

The Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion date has been revealed. Thankfully, this time around, it’s all pre-recorded. No hours upon hours of waiting for the live to actually start! The teaser for the reunion pokes fun at the Season 4 reunion fiasco. A crew member is shown crossing out the word “live,” on a sign that reads “Live reunion today.”

Find out when the Love Is Blind reunion will be available on Netflix below.

When is the Love Is Blind Season 5 reunion?

“It’s not live, but it is unmissable,” says a graphic before revealing the reunion release date as Sunday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Fans of this season are still waiting to see if any of the couples make it down the aisle and exchange their wedding vows. After all of the drama we saw in the penultimate episode, it wouldn’t be a shock if nobody got married! Whatever the case may be, the reunion will provide the perfect opportunity to hash everything out.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will of course be hosting, with the returning couples and singles joining in to “reflect on their relationships, break down this season’s twist and turns, and unveil secrets that have unfolded since the experiment concluded.”

Will we find out more about where Aaliyah and Uche stand now, and will he continue to come for Lydia? Is she still with Milton, and how about Izzy and Stacy’s relationship? Are Chris and Johnie still dating? We need ALL the deets, so let’s hope the reunion pulls through!

The Love Is Blind Season 5 finale drops on Friday, October 13, exclusive to Netflix. Love Is Blind: The Reunion follows Sunday, October 15.

