Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Marries David Woolley in Utah

It’s official: Christine Brown’s wedding dreams have come true!

The 51-year-old star of Sister Wives said “I do” with fiancé David Woolley, 59, in front of 330 guests in Moab, Utah.

She told PEOPLE that it was a fairytale and “everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David. It’s a dream come true.”

Wedding wish fulfilled

The affair began with a relaxing scenic dinner cruise on the Colorado River for friends and family. The outdoor nuptials featured gorgeous decor in natural colors, including pops of dusty rose, mauve, plum, and coral set against beautiful panoramic views.

The celebration fulfilled Brown’s longtime wish. “She wanted to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David said. “She never got to do that on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Christine confirmed, “It’s true. I do want the big white wedding!”

And she got it! Christine’s 25-year-old son Paedon and her dad escorted her down the aisle in a beautiful dress from Boda Bridal. It featured a plunging neckline and intricate beading details. The wedding march also included kids, grandkids, and more, as the couple really wanted it to be a family affair.

Christine shares six children with Kody Brown, Paedon, Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13. David is also a dad of eight with his previous wife, who died in 2012.

After the couple sealed the deal with a kiss, they were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley while “At Last” by Etta James played and the crowd cheered.

The reception followed with a delectable dinner buffet, sparkling apple cider, and champagne. The newlyweds cut into a three-tiered naked wedding cake and David’s Darth Vader groom’s cake — his one must-have for the special day.

Meant to be

The couple first met online in 2022 and fell in love. Christine recalls thinking that when she looked at him, she could see him with his grandkids, at Disneyland, on the beach, and immediately thought, “Yes! Sign me up for all of that!”

For his part, David feels “very lucky and very happy that someone (Kody) let her go because she’s a unicorn. After my wife passed, I dated but could never find somebody. I knew Christine was the one. It just feels so right.”

Even after 25 years together as one of four women in their polygamous marriage to Kody, Christine has finally had her dreams come true.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” Brown said. “I’m so excited for all the wonderful adventures we will embark on for the rest of our lives.”

