Tamra Judge Reveals Her Biggest Regret From Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 has drawn to a close. A season that was meant to be Tamra Judge’s triumphant return had her playing more of a villain than ever. Of course, she caused her undoing by introducing her friend, Jennifer Pedranti, only to try and drag her down.

Tamra took relentless blows at Jenn and her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Additionally, Tamra went as far as to accuse Ryan of cheating on the RHOC newbie. Jenn was confused since she and Tamra had been friends before the show began, and Tamra had never said anything then.

Things reached a boiling point, and at the Season 17 Reunion, Tamra pledged that she wouldn’t go after Jenn next year. Though, many were skeptical as to the truth of that promise. So, in a season where Tamra was so heavily criticized, it made sense for her to reflect on what she’d done wrong.

Tamra, Jenn, Ryan, napkins, and alcohol

Tamra took to her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, to review Season 17 with hindsight. She revealed her biggest regret was “probably, you know, how in-detailed the Jenn stuff got and how it just got repetitive. That was like — I should have just said my peace, said whatever, and just let it go.”

She also addressed the napkin incident: “I think throwing the napkin in her face was probably not, like, the best thing. When she said to me, like I had the hots for her boyfriend, I’m like, ‘No sweetie. I have a pretty hot husband.” Sure, but when Tamra talked nonstop about Ryan, what was Jenn supposed to think?

Tamra admitted that a lot of her misconduct from the season came from overconsumption of alcohol. “Part of my problem this season was that I drank too much. As you know, I am not much of a drinker,” she explained. “Like a lot was going on. And I think I drank my feelings most of the season this year and it shows.”

