Todd Chrisley Thinks God Sent Him to Prison for This Reason

It seems like Todd Chrisley might not be able to tell the difference between the Federal Government and his Lord and Savior. The Chrisley Knows Best alum had a pretty good thing going. Then he decided to blow it all in the name of greed. I’m not sure what Bible verse deals with gluttony, but he’s currently reading it in jail.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were both convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple still don’t acknowledge any wrongdoing and are serving time in prison for their crimes. Plot twist – now we find out the real reason Todd is behind bars. Apparently, it isn’t because he cheated the IRS, God sent Todd away on a personal mission. TMZ has the scoop.

Serving Time for Jesus

Todd isn’t just going back to his natural hair color and reminiscing about freedom, he’s doing the work of the Lord. His very vocal lawyer, Jay Surgent details Todd’s desire to improve prison conditions from his POV.

According to the lawyer, Todd has experienced “gross negligence and such total disregard for human life and decency from both the staff and just the entire corrections system,” since his entrance into FBC Pensacola in Florida.

Even though he’s locked up, Todd feels hashtag blessed to have an opportunity to make some changes. That said, he’s not enjoying his staycation and feels he’s been the victim of mistreatment. The inmate claims he’s witnessed “cruel” situations and is creating a movement to make prison life “tolerable.” No word on whether or not “tolerable” involves a higher thread-count sheet for the jail cots.

The Lord is Todd’s warden

The attorney revealed Todd actually saw a fellow prisoner suffer a seizure and remain without medical assistance for over an hour. Because of these conditions, Todd plans to implement plans and resources to help with issues inmates face on a daily basis. Gee, do you think Todd cared about prison conditions before he was a criminal? Nope, so the Lord sent him right to jail to fix everything.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said, “While we decline to comment on anecdotal allegations, we can emphatically assure you the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all individuals in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority.”

Stay tuned to see if Todd can make some changes that will benefit others, for once.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE TODD IS BEING MISTREATED IN JAIL? DO YOU RESPECT TODD FOR ATTEMPTING TO CHANGE PRISON CONDITIONS?