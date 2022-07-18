Kris Jenner Shares Her Opinion About Her Kids Having Babies Out Of Wedlock

Kim Kardashian may be responsible for putting her famous family on the map with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but any fan knows that Kris Jenner is really the boss. To say the momager is powerful is an understatement. She is always working on everything going on in her famous children’s universes, including having a hand in how it all gets filmed for us to watch. She loves to unwind with a cocktail, rock a powerful haircut, and proclaim her love for her massive family. Kris is the simple, yet mysteriously fascinating woman who pulls all of the strings.

The Kardashians truly are massive. The number of grandchildren Kris has is bordering on too many to count, let alone remember all of their unique names. Kris recently appeared on the Martha Stewart Podcast to gush about her babies having babies. Particularly, according to Page Six, she made her feelings clear when it comes to her children having kids before getting married. She began by talking about having Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest of the bunch, immediately after she tied the knot. “I promise I got pregnant on my honeymoon,” Kris said. “I’m very old-fashioned.”

It is interesting to observe how the Kardashian family has children. Kimmy is really the only one to have kids after getting married to Kanye West, aside from her first child. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott now have two (including one who is still anonymous) children and have never been engaged. More recently, Khloe Kardashian shockingly announced that she and Tristan Thomson would be having another kid. If you’re confused by that, there’s good reason — Tristan also just had a baby with another woman behind Khloe’s back. Yes, it’s an absolute mess.

Kourtney also famously had her kids with Scott Disick without ever getting married. Now she’s married to Travis Barker and looking to expand their family. Even Rob Kardashian had a baby yet has never made it down the aisle. However, Kris told Martha Stewart that she has “more and more understanding” of her kids’ way of doing life. “I’ve been through so many things in my life that hindsight is very important,” Kris said. She added that she never judges her kids regardless of what happens, which stands up when looking at her track record.

Let’s be clear that there’s nothing wrong with having kids out of wedlock. It’s a personal choice. Look at Kim — she’s the only one who got married and then had kids, and she ended up divorced. Now, Pete Davidson is putting his stepdaddy pants on. Another thing — I’d be more curious to hear Kris’ answer to how she and her kids feel about half-children. All of the kids, besides Kendall Jenner, of course, have had children with just one person. It’s not that it has to mean anything, it’s just an interesting observation.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KRIS’ RESPONSE TO HER KIDS HAVING KIDS BEFORE GETTING MARRIED? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE IS OK WITH IT EVEN THOUGH SHE SAYS SHE’S OLD-FASHIONED?

[Photo Credit: Shed Media/Peacock]