The Bachelor Alums Becca Kufrin And Thomas Jacobs Are Homeowners

Now that they’re officially engaged, it’s time for former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and her new fiancé Thomas Jacobs to set up house together. And they’ll be doing just that in the new home they purchased together in San Diego, California.

“Officially co-home owners!” Becca proclaimed on social media, her happy announcement accompanied by photos of the couple and their two dogs in front of their new home. “Tommy is my new roommate, and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.” Becca’s good news was reported on Friday by E! Online.

Congratulations and best wishes from many members of Bachelor Nation were shared in the comments section of Becca‘s post.

Tayshia Adams wrote, “Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!! Can’t help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!!”

Tia Booth commented, “Wooooo!!!!,” while DeAnna Stagliano wrote, “Love it! Congratulations!!!”

Becca and Thomas, who met on the Bachelor in Paradise beach in 2021, got engaged in May, when Becca got down on one knee and asked Thomas to marry her. Happily, he said yes, and buying a house together seemed the next logical step.

“We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together,” the Season 14 Bachelorette said. “But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked.”

Becca started planning her proposal to Thomas while she was away co-hosting “The Bachelor: Live on Stage” tour. “I was like, ‘Look, I’m going to be home in a few weeks and there’s so much to do in this lifetime, but I just want him to know how committed I am,'” she said. “So I started planning in April, all of the things that would go into my proposal for him, and it all came to fruition in the middle of May.”

Now that Becca and Thomas are homeowners, is planning a wedding next for the happy couple? Or maybe planning a nursery? Their future is certainly looking rosy for these two. Congratulations, Becca and Thomas!

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images]