Bachelor in Paradise Complete Guide: Updates, Seasons, Who’s Still Together

While The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are intended to help its contestants find love, they can ultimately only do so for the lead and one lucky suitor. This is why producers came up with Bachelor In Paradise, to give heartbroken contestants another chance at finding love.

Every summer for the past nine years, contestants who were eliminated from both flagship shows travel to the beaches of Mexico to seek out a partner. While some contestants have found their soulmates in Paradise, others just end up getting a fun-filled summer out of the deal. In this Bachelor in Paradise guide, you’ll find all you need to know about the steamy summer spin-off.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 recently wrapped up filming, and will likely premiere after The Bachelorette Season 20 finishes airing. Jesse Palmer is set to host again, and updated fans on his Instagram account as filming progressed. While there has not yet been much talk about who appeared on the beach this year, a few names have been thrown around.

Rachel Recchia, who led The Bachelorette Season 19, has been rumored to have traveled to Paradise this year. Furthermore, Katie Thurston and her ex Blake Moynes are also apparently on the roster for the Season 9 cast. In addition, viewers can expect to see several of the women from Zach Shallcross‘ season, as well as a few of the men from Charity Lawson‘s season.

Bachelor In Paradise Seasons

Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Bachelor In Paradise has filmed nine seasons to date, although Season 9 has of course yet to air. Season 1 premiered in 2014, and viewers were immediately captivated, which caused producers to bring the spin-off back each summer. Over the years, the cast continued to grow, with Season 8 featuring a record breaking 43 cast members!

While Bachelor In Paradise has traditionally aired during late summer, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into this. The pandemic caused Season 7 to delay filming, and eventually postponed it to air in the fall of 2021. This change appears to have stuck, as Season 8 aired in fall 2022 as well, and viewers can expect Season 9 sometime in fall 2023.

Who Is Still Together

Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Bachelor In Paradise has a surprisingly high success rate. Many of the couples from the show are still together today. Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are the longest couple to last from Paradise, as they have now been together for eight years. Another fan favorite couple from Season 3 that is still together is of course Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates from Bachelor In Paradise Season 4 are also still together, as are Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch from Season 5.

The show saw an even higher success in the later seasons. More couples began to stay together post filming, even if they did not opt to leave engaged. Bachelor In Paradise Season 6 produced two fan favorite couples—Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin and Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Bachelor In Paradise Season 7 was another huge success, with a whopping six couples that stayed together. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged during Season 7, as did Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin. The other couples from Season 7 included Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais and Pieper James, Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin, and Chris Conran and Alana Milne.

Unfortunately, Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 was nowhere near as successful as Season 7. The only couple that stayed together was fan favorite Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, although they did not get engaged. Hopefully, Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 is able to get back on track and produce more long lasting couples.

Memorable Bachelor In Paradise Moments

Bachelor Nation/YouTube

There is no doubt that Bachelor In Paradise has had some extremely memorable moments over the years, many of which had nothing to do with finding love.

One of the most surprising duos to come out of Paradise was the friendship between Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi, after their intense feud on The Bachelor. And who could forget Jordan Kimball‘s many rants on the beach, since he is the king of Paradise after all. However, the most iconic moment of Paradise, was hands down when Mari kicked Kenny’s birthday cake into that bonfire.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE THING ABOUT BACHELOR IN PARADISE?