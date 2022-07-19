Kylie Jenner Slams Instacart Driver Who Says He Heard Her Son Crying When He Dropped Off Her Order

Kylie Jenner might be re-thinking using Instacart again to order food. The Kardashians star had a recent dust up with a driver on social media after he made some salacious claims about his delivery to her house. And all Kylie wanted to do was make a sandwich!

As reported by Page Six, Instacart employee Pablo Tamayo uploaded a TikTok about his experience. He claimed to have delivered pepperoni to Kylie’s house from the gourmet grocer, Erewhon Market. Pablo captioned the now viral video, “CANNOT MAKE THIS S–T UP.” Filming from his car, Pablo alleged, “This b—h could have paid me more. It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

He went on to claim that upon arriving, he was taken through the gate. He described going “through this little pathway with, like, a river beneath it.” He then added, “I just went in Kylie’s house.”

Pablo went on to say that he “looked inside” the home while at the front door. “I see all these assistants, all these maids and s–t. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi [Webster], but I swear I heard a baby scream,” he stated. He’s referring to Kylie’s 5 month-old son.

Kylie hit back on the app and accused the driver of “lying for attention.” She posted a video of herself making the sandwiches. Kylie then responded to comments about the delivery guy seeing inside of her home. She asserted, “no one comes through the gate!” She added that there is “no river” on her property. The reality star has since deleted those comments.

But Kylie did add in another comment that, “the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry.” She also clarified, “i did not order this myself! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry??”

As for the now famous pepperoni delivery, Kylie ended up using it to make sandwiches for herself and Travis Scott. She posted videos to her Instagram Stories showing them enjoying the meal. She captioned the video, “Bae said I want a sandwich.” Kylie can be heard saying off camera, “It looks beautiful. Omg and mine.”

Back on TikTok, Kylie told her 43 million followers that she would share her sandwich recipe “soon.” And told fans of Pablo’s video, “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.” To date, Pablo’s video has received over 4 million views.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THE INSTACART DRIVER IS LYING? HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK HE GOT FOR A TIP? SHOULD HE BE FIRED FROM INSTACART?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]