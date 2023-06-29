Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Legally Change Son’s Name

Kylie Jenner and baby daddy Travis Scott once again called it quits in January 2023. His ex-girlfriend accused the rapper of cheating on Kylie. Obviously, he denied the allegations. The couple share two beautiful children. Their daughter’s name is Stormi Webster. While their son’s moniker has been a bit of a journey.

The Kardashians star gave birth to their son in February 2022. He was originally given the name Wolf Jacques Webster. But the following month, Wolf’s name was tossed out. Kylie announced that their son’s new name was Aire.

Kylie and Travis recently made an important decision about their little boy’s name. E! News has all the details.

The name game

Aire’s name change is official. E! News obtained the legal papers on June 26, 2023, confirming that this name has stuck. During a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie discussed their difficulty in picking a name. “Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He’ll come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And then for the day, he’ll call him that. And I’m like, ‘We can’t do this again.'”

Amen! It’s time to give that child a name befitting a member of reality TV royalty. In Hebrew, the name Aire means “lion of God.” It is pronounced, “AIR.”

Since Kylie and Travis split up, she has been seeing Timothée Chalamet. “Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom,” a source close to Kylie previously shared.

While their relationship sounds casual, it is a bit confusing. I don’t think that the cosmetic mogul and acclaimed actor would be an obvious match. But if they make each other happy, go for it!

The Kardashians Season 3 continues streaming on Thursdays on Hulu.

