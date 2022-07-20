Christine Quinn Says She Was Approached To Do A Series On Hulu

Stay calm. Christine Quinn won’t be off our screens any time soon.

Towards the end of Selling Sunset Season 5, it seemed that Christine’s fate at the Oppenheim Group was sealed. She was accused of bribing clients in an effort to draw them away from her competing glamazon co-stars at the brokerage. Christine continues to deny these claims, albeit off camera.

Christine no-showed the Season 5 Selling Sunset reunion filming, not even bothering to video call in for a word. While it has been confirmed that Christine left the Oppenheim group for good, she continued to assure fans that she will be back for Season 6 of the show.

Following Season 5 Selling Sunset had a major night at the MTV Movie and TV awards. Christine, who is undoubtedly a major driver for the show’s storylines, was given the cold shoulder by Netflix before the event, though. Apparently, Christine had been invited to the ceremony initially but was later snubbed after going to the press alleging various acts of misconduct by Adam DiVello, the show’s producer.

Christine went on to slam the series altogether, claiming that they only portrayed her as a mother and not the real estate mogul she is known as.“I had a lot of real estate going on at the time and a lot of legitimate work, but they didn’t want to show my listings.” She added that production would ask for her to bring her son in to the office or question, “why don’t you do a baby scene with Chelsea (Lazkani)?”

Christine claims, “I’m a mom, a wife, an entrepreneur, a friend, a lover. I’m all these other things and I’m crushing it.”At this point, the love between Netflix and Christine seems to have died out completely. It feels impossible that she would even want to be back on set. Her options are open, though!

According to People, Christine alluded to the potential of starting her very one reality series. “Hulu, gave me a call,” she said. And despite her claims that she will be back for Netflix’s Selling Sunset Season 6, nothing official has been reported.

Christine used the Hulu opportunity as a chance to shade her freshman series too. “I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” she said. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.'” And that, she did!

TELL US – WOULD YOU WATCH CHRISTINE STAR IN HER OWN SERIES? WOULD SELLING SUNSET LAST WITHOUT HER DRAMA?

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust]