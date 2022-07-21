Chrishell Stause Denies GFlip Engagement Rumors

After celebrating her 41st birthday at a surprise event hosted by Jason Oppenheim, rumors have been swirling that Chrishell Stause is engaged to her latest love-interest, GFlip. In videos posted from the Sunday night soiree, Chrishell can be seen wearing a dazzling rock on her left ring finger. Just as noticeable was GFlip’s absence from the party. Interesting.

Chrishell used the Selling Sunset Season 5 filming to announce her latest relationship with her non-binary joyfriend, GFlip. GFlip hails from Australia, and Chrishell considers them an “extremely talented musician.” No comment.

Jason Oppenheim was notably emotional during Chrishell’s joyous reunion announcement. He and Chrishell dated throughout the season, eventually splitting because their plans to start a family did not align. Things are full speed ahead for the rebound queen, though.

“I definitely see children in my future,” GFlip shared in May. “Right now, me and Chrishell know where we are in the stages of our lives. And we’re very transparent about that.”

“I love children. I was a music teacher for years before I became a session drummer and then a solo artist,” GFlip added. “So I was like, I’ve always loved kids, and yeah, definitely one day that’ll be in the future.”

And despite not being in attendance at Chrishell’s surprise birthday party thrown by Jason, it sounds like GFlip is a solid member of the friend group. Chrishell boasted after the 2022 MTV Move and TV awards about GFlip and Jason’s blossoming friendship. She joked, “It’s so funny. They are talking sports and I’m like, ‘I’m out. I don’t know. I’m like, ‘If y’all want to talk about some lip gloss, let me know.’”

For now, though, the happy new couple isn’t making any formal commitment when it comes to marriage. According to Page Six the rumors regarding Chrishell’s new ring and a possible engagement to GFlip are pure gossip. Chrishell’s rep shared, “They are, in fact, not engaged.”

The day after the ring was spotted the rep added that it was “just a ring and nothing else.”

Selling Sunset was given the green light for at least two more seasons on Netflix. No word yet on whether GFlip will be a part of filming.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV]