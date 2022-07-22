Tom Bergeron Reacts To Alfonso Ribeiro Landing Job As Dancing With The Stars Co-Host

Dancing With the Stars has undergone many changes in its last few seasons. Tom Bergeron, who had been the host of DWTS since it’s start in 2005, was fired from the show after Season 28. His co-host, Erin Andrews, was also axed. Many longtime viewers were angry about the duo’s departure.

Tom relied on his trade-mark wit when he announced the news. He tweeted, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.” Tom continued, “I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

In 2020, DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares explained why he replaced Tom and Erin with Tyra Banks. Andrew stated, “Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve. So, I think changing that host is all about evolution.”

When the producer left the show, a fan shared a tweet detailing Andrew’s exit, and asked Tom for his “thoughts” on the subject. Tom tweeted, “Karma’s a b—” with a winky face emoji. I love it when Tom is shady!

Now Tyra will have some ballroom back-up, and he is no stranger to DWTS fans. Alfonso Ribeiro, who starred on the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will be hosting with Tyra for Season 31.

In 2014, Alfonso took home the glittering mirror ball trophy with pro partner Witney Carson. Alfonso even briefly filled in for Tom as host of DWTS. When Tom left his hosting gig at America’s Funniest Home Videos, Alfonso took over.

According to People, Tom congratulated Alfonso on Instagram. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions,” Tom captioned two photos with Alfonso. “Here’s the other one. Congratulations, buddy!” he added with a clapping hands emoji. Erin chimed in, posting in the comments, “I agree on both.”

Alfonso joined the convo, writing, “I just hope I can make you proud.” Tom replied, “I have no doubt,” with a winky face and thumbs up emoji. Tom is such a class act.

Alfonso is thrilled about his new job. “For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me,” Alfonso said in a previous statement to People. “I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now.” He added, “My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me.” Amen, Alfonso!

Tyra and Alfonso have known each other for years. “We’ve known each other since junior high school. We go back a long ways, and her first acting job was Fresh Prince,” he explained. “I think it’s going to be nice for us to work together again, and to bring the fun out and have some fun on that stage.”

Tyra was catching flack for making the show about her and her over-the-top fashion. Previous DWTS co-host Brooke Burke called her “a diva.” Pairing Tyra with Alfonso seems like a great idea.

The new season of DWTS will drop on Disney+ this fall, instead of ABC.

TELL US- ARE YOU SURPRISED BY TOM BERGERON’S REACTION TO ALFONSO RIBEIRO BEING NAMED HOST OF DWTS? ARE YOU GOING TO WATCH THE NEW SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic]