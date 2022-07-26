Tyler Cameron Shares Where His Friendship Stands With Matt James

Bachelor Nation alums Tyler Cameron and Matt James have been friends since college. They both attended Wake Forest University and were at one time roommates in New York, where they cofounded the nonprofit ABC Food Tours.

Tyler went on to appear on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, where he was one of her final two suitors. It was Tyler’s mom Andrea Hermann Cameron (who suddenly passed away in 2020) who nominated Matt for The Bachelor.

Even though the two have been close for so many years, since appearing on their respective shows within the Bachelor franchise, the pair are busier than ever. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler shared whether he and Matt are still as close as they once were.

“Yeah, yeah, it’s just Matt is busy; I’m busy, you know,” Tyler responded. “You get in a relationship, you know, it’s what happens, you know? It’s all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships.”

During Matt‘s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021, he gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. The couple broke up, however, after photos resurfaced online of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018. Rachael publicly apologized for the photos, and their romance was rekindled later that year.

In a May episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Matt revealed that Tyler and Rachael have a “love-hate” relationship.

Tyler was quick with a comeback. “There’s love?” he quipped. “I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding. No, Rachael‘s great, and she makes Matt happy and they’re happy. And it’s fun to see, you know, them do their thing and they always are traveling and doing stuff. [Do] we have a love-hate relationship? I think it’s just we have two strong opinions and way we see things, and we sometimes clash. But at the end of the day, we’re all cool. You know, it is what it is.”

Even though things didn’t work out between Tyler and Hannah, Tyler’s love life is looking pretty rosy these days. He’s been linked to model Paige Lorenze, and the two were recently spotted cuddling in New York.

“I’m still on my journey. I’m still learning,” Tyler said. “I’m dating someone, seeing someone now and, you know, it’s fresh, it’s new and it’s a lot. Relationships are a lot of learning and a lot of understanding, and we’re going through it and it’s been great. It’s been fun so far. We’ll see where this whole thing goes.”

[Photo Credit: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image]