Megan Fox Met Ex Brian Austin Green And Sharna Burgess’ Baby

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess danced with her real-life boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, during season 30 of the show. They didn’t come close to winning the mirror ball. That honor went to Daniella Karagach and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

But Sharna and the actor were winning in the love department. The couple announced that Sharna was pregnant in February of 2022.

Sharna made it clear that she doesn’t compete with Brian’s ex-wife, Megan Fox. Sharna created a friendly relationship with Megan for the sake of Brian and Megan’s children. “The fact that they know that Sharna can openly talk to their mom also about things is invaluable,” Brian stated. Megan has also moved on and is engaged to popular musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

On June 28, 2022, Brian and Sharna welcomed their son, Zane Walker Green. They both shared an adorable black and white photo on Instagram of Brian holding Zane’s hand. On her post, the DWTS pro added the caption, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

Megan reportedly sent the couple a white floral arrangement when Zane was born. Both Sharna and Brian appreciated Megan’s gift.

Sharna told US Weekly that Megan has already met Zane. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time. Which was wonderful and really great to see,” Sharna stated. She said that Megan called Zane “super cute and such a chill baby.” Sharna agrees about her son’s temperament.

“It’s amazing how chill he is. He doesn’t cry. We’ve not had tears yet,” the DWTS pro remarked. “He’s, like, a social butterfly.” She continued, “He’s like, ‘Oh, you are gonna hold me now? Cool. No worries.’ And he just goes in anyone’s arms and relaxes. It’s been really cool,” Sharna added.

Megan and Brian, who split in May of 2020, share three sons: Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Brian and his ex, Vanessa Marcil also share a 20-year-old son, Kassius.

Sharna shared that Noah, River, and Bodhi are eager to be involved in caring for Zane. Sharna explained, “They are obsessed with him. They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tiptoe to see if they can see baby Zane. They love giving him love and kisses.” The new mom added, “They love him so much. They think he’s the cutest thing ever.”

Sharna loves that Zane’s older brothers keep talking about “all the things they’re gonna do with him and teach him when he grows up.” That is so sweet!

“We couldn’t have asked for it to go better for us in having a new addition into our family. Zane has come into so much love, and he has siblings that are going to love and support him,” Sharna said. “And I could not ask for more honestly, it’s a dream.”

Zane also had visits from Sharna’s DWTS family. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella have already met Zane, as has Peta Murgatroyd. “They love him. They think he’s the cutest thing,” Sharna remarked. “Some people think he looks like me. Some people think he looks like Bri.” The dancer commented, “I think it’s this crazy mix of, like, my head, but Brian’s features. But he’s a beautiful kid if I do say so myself.”

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]