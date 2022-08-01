Lenny Hochstein’s Girlfriend Katharina Mazepa Files Restraining Order Against Lisa Hochstein Amid Messy Divorce

I thought things were settling down in the contentious divorce between Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein. The two were all smiles hosting their son’s birthday party in July. But Lenny’s new girlfriend has a bone to pick with Lisa. And she’s taking it to court.

As reported by Us Weekly, Katharina Mazepa just filed a restraining order against Lisa. The 26 year-old model is accusing the Real Housewives of Miami star of harassing her. She said in a statement, “I have chosen not to respond back with threatening or distasteful messages to Lisa but rather deal with this in a professional and proper manner which is through the judicial system.”

She continued, “I am hopeful through this filing to allow the public to know the real truth, which is that I was not involved with Lenny until after Lisa and him had separated. It is only after Lenny’s separation that we began dating and having a relationship.”

Katharina’s rep added that the order was filed to stop Lisa from allegedly bullying and harassing the model. Her rep cited claims that Lisa supposedly made up “solely for the purpose to harm Katharina’s physical safety, emotional well-being, reputation and business.” Court documents also accuse Lisa of making up multiple fake Instagram accounts. She allegedly used them to post false rumors about her estranged husband and Katharina.

As for the accusation that Katharina stole Lisa’s husband, Katharina vehemently denies that. She explained, “The truth is I am not a homewrecker. I am not someone destroying a family, and I am not someone acting in an inappropriate manner as is being stated publicly by Lisa. This filing will prove that and the injunctive relief for her that has already been granted by a judge will hopefully stop the online bullying, stalking, harassing and threatening behavior from Lisa.”

She went on to say, “It is unfortunate that Lisa has taken the low road to make such false allegations which presumably are being made to gain an advantage over Lenny in the divorce proceedings which is inappropriate. I look forward to just focusing on protecting my physical and emotional well-being, my reputation, my business relationships and living a peaceful life with my boyfriend.”

Lisa previously denied that she blamed Katharina. She stated in May, “I don’t blame [Katharina] for what’s happening. We all choose different paths to get ahead in life. I feel blindsided by a man I’ve dedicated my life to.” According to Lisa, she only found out Lenny wanted a divorce when he announced it to the press. Lenny denied it, but shortly thereafter, came out with the truth. He said at the time, “Lisa and I are getting divorced. A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process.”

Since news of their divorce broke, the former couple have been going at it in court. At one point, Lenny tried to get Lisa kicked out of their $52 million Miami mansion. And Lisa alleged Lenny “berated and threatened” her in front of their two kids.

Despite the mess, Katharina is determined to focus on her budding romance with the aging plastic surgeon. Her publicist shared, “Katharina and Lenny are in a committed and serious relationship having recently moved in together as a couple in Miami. They are both currently spending time together in Europe where he is meeting her whole family for the first time. We hope this filing will help Katharina move on peacefully with her relationship with Lenny.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT LISA HAS BEEN STALKING AND HARASSING KATHARINA? WOULD YOU STAY WITH LENNY DURING THIS MESS? IS KATHARINA TELLING THE TRUTH ABOUT NOT BEING A HOMEWRECKER?

[Photo Credit: Peacock]