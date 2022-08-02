Christine Quinn Says She’s The Only One Who ‘Understood The Assignment’ On Selling Sunset

Christine Quinn is the villainess we all need. As much hate as she gets, what would Netflix’s Selling Sunset be without her?

Selling Sunset has been accused of airing fake storylines by fans for years. Most recently, Jason Oppenheim, was caught faking a phone call on camera during Season 5. “Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera,” a fan wrote on Twitter along with a clip from the show.

Viewers have also questioned the legitimacy of Jason and Chrishell Stause’s short-lived romance on the show. These two became hot and heavy conveniently between filming for Seasons 4 and 5. They were reported to break up within the Season 5 filming, but none of that drama made it to our screens. How is that possible??

“I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment,” Christine boasted to Us Weekly regarding her role on the “reality” show. Christine claimed that Selling Sunset is “avidly scripted” despite being categorized as a reality series. “No doubt about that,” she said. “I was the only one that said, ‘Hey, this is a show, and I’m going to give the world a show.’” And that she has!

In a final episode of Season 5 of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan claimed that Christine offered one of her clients $5,000 to work with her instead. Of course, Christine denies the accusation. In a confessional interview, Christine told the camera, “There’s absolutely no truth to this. I don’t know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad and stir the pot and make up lies about me.” Maybe because it’s her literal job?

Christine and Emma have never seen eye to eye. They met off-camera when Christine caught Emma cheating with her ex-boyfriend in a gym parking lot. Emma originally came on Selling Sunset to “replace” Christine while she went on maternity leave. Christine’s absence from the Oppenheim Group was incredibly short, though, lasting only one week. What a coincidence! If you ask me, Emma was brought in to go up against Queen Christine for yet another fake storyline (probably).

Christine has continued to keep the intrigue and drama flowing off camera too. She infamously no-showed the Season 5 reunion filming when she allegedly tested positive for COVID-19. And according to Christine, there is even a chance she could land her own show with one of Netflix’s competitors, Hulu! What will Selling Sunset have then??

[Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]