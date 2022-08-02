Lisa Hochstein Accuses Lenny Hochstein Of Trying To “Financially Strangle” Her Amid Divorce

The divorce between Lisa Hochstein and Dr. Lenny Mid-Life Crisis Hochstein might go down as one of the messiest yet. At least in the world of Housewives. Back in May, the Real Housewives of Miami star was allegedly “blindsided” when Lenny announced he was divorcing her. At the same time, he admitted that he was dating 26 year-old model, Katharina Mazepa. As you can imagine, the subsequent breakup has been anything but smooth.

In documents obtained by Page Six, Lisa told alleged to the court that Lenny “retaliates by restricting [her] access to funds” when she “does not acquiesce to each and every one of [his] demands.” Lisa went on to say that his financial contributions have changed since dating Katharina. Lisa argued that Lenny previously provided her with a joint credit card to use for her “personal expenses, expenses for the household and expenses for the parties’ children.”

The filing continued, “While the husband is presently traveling on a no-expense-spared vacation with his presumed girlfriend to Europe, he has left the wife and children without cash, access to funds and less than $3,000 of available credit on the joint credit card.”

Lisa is also accusing Lenny of refusing to “maintain the status quo.” All because she “expressed serious reservations about [his] request to host, produce and throw a lavish Halloween party with his girlfriend at the marital home for 800-1,000 people with the children present.” Additionally, Lisa feels her worries have “fallen on deaf ears.” She also claims that she is being put in “financial peril.” The mother of 2 alleged that when she confronts Lenny, he “gets upset and verbally confronts [her] with demeaning comments.”

Documents revealed that Lisa signed a prenup prior to marry the plastic surgeon in 2009. Something which Lenny tried to use to kick her out of their $52 million Miami home. He later went back on that attempt but the move wasn’t lost on the public, where he faced backlash. Lisa is currently seeking temporary support.

In the most recent turn of events, Katharina has filed a restraining order against Lisa. She is claiming that Lisa has been using fake Instagram accounts to cyberbully her. Something Lisa categorically denies. She told Page Six, “I’ve got no time for Katharina’s childish antics and accusations. They are false and just show her true colors and motives. I have my children to focus on, and I am trying to keep them away from her and this negativity. None of these allegations are true.”

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]