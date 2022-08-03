Dancing With The Stars Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers

Dancing With the Stars cast members have been on a roll when it comes to life-changing news. DWTS pro turned judge Derek Hough finally proposed to his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, on June 2, 2022. The couple had been dating for 7 years. Derek announced the news on Instagram, posting a photo holding Hayley in his arms. “It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” he wrote.

There is also a baby boom in the ballroom! Pro Sharna Burgess and her boyfriend, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, welcomed their son on June 28, 2022. Brian shared the exciting news of his son’s arrival on Instagram. “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” Brian wrote along with a black and white photo holding his baby’s hand.

Married DWTS pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson announced that they are expecting their first child. Jenna’s due date is in January of 2023.

On March 7, 2022, pro Brandon Armstrong asked his girlfriend, Brylee Ivers, to marry him. Brandon made a movie trailer of their memories together and showed it in a movie theater. He popped the question there, in front of their friends and family. What a unique proposal!

People reported that Brandon and Brylee waltzed down the aisle on July 30, 2022. The couple read their vows in front of 125 guests at Siempre, which is a venue located in the Draper, Utah mountains.

Brandon and Brylee took part in a religious ceremony earlier that day. “Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding,” Brandon explained.

The couple decided to have a First Look ahead of their wedding, and it was an emotional moment for both the bride and groom. “I’m not a crier,” Brandon remarked. “But I bawled.” Brylee wore a “simple and timeless” Alta Moda Bridal gown, while her groom sported a JP Couture tuxedo.

Brandon stated, “I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful. And I didn’t have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like,” the dancer said. “I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!”

Brylee walked down the aisle to “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley. The duo had 18 bridesmaids and groomsmen and was encircled by white roses and greenery. The newlyweds shared dinner with their guests and enjoyed their first dance to “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.

Then the couple hosted a bigger reception for 500 guests. Wow! Brylee and Brandon cut a five-tiered almond-flavored cake before hitting the dance floor.

And there were some familiar faces from DWTS at the bash. Jenna, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Witney Carson, and Lindsay Arnold were all present.

Brandon and his wife are looking forward to their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic and simply “being together.”

“I’m excited that I can commit to her and express my love to her and that I can do it in a way that I think is right. A way that is good and loving and old school,” Brandon remarked. “I’m excited to show people she’s the love of my life and that I’m committed to her,” he added.

Congratulations, Brandon and Brylee!

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]