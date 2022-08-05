These Two New Agents Are Joining Selling Sunset For Seasons 6 and 7

Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 6 of Selling Sunset. The show has been signed for at least two more seasons, which will likely follow Christine Quinn’s exit from the Oppenheim group, Chrishell Stause’s new relationship with GFlip, and Emma Hernan trying to find anyone who cares.

According to People, Selling Sunset has announced two big new personalities set to join the Season 6 and 7 cast! Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi will be filmed as they sell some of the most exclusive homes in LA. Nicole has been a member of the Oppenheim Group for a long time. Unsurprisingly she considers Jason Oppenheim one of her close friends. Who isn’t this guy canoodling with at that office?

Nicole was initially cast for season one of Selling Sunset. “I was a part of the main cast,” she explained. “Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world.”

After four years and five seasons of the show, Nicole feels ready to join her co-workers on the reality screen. “I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.”

“I’ve talked to Mary [Fitzgerald] about everything under the sun and asked her a million questions,” Nicole admitted. “She kept reiterating, ‘Just be yourself. Don’t try to be anything you’re not. Don’t try to be anything that you think people want you to be or say what they want you to say. Just be you… I said, ‘Okay. I can do that. Me — I can do me all day long.'”

As for Bre, she will be bringing her 5-week-old son, Legendary Love, who she shares with Nick Cannon, along for the ride. “I’m not going to necessarily hide [Legendary] from anything,” Bre boasted. “It is what it is between his dad and I. He’s still obviously so little, so I will protect him from the majority of it for a little while.”

Bre is an LA native who grew up in the modeling and acting industry, making her perfect for a role on reality television. “I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career,” Bre admitted. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales.”

As for how she’ll fit in with the current cast? Bre shares that she’s excited to connect with the other moms and soon-to-be moms at the Oppenheim Group. Should be riveting.

