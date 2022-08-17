Chrishell Stause Denies Doing Everything For The Press; Admits To Being A Recovering “Pick Me”

Chrishell Stause has had enough of the haters. This Selling Sunset star took to Instagram to address the criticism she has been getting a lot of.

According to E! News, Chrishell posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram story on August 9. She said, “There are so many things I constantly try to keep private & avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this. But it isn’t true.”

Chrishell has a simple rule about what gets published: “Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO.” Sure Jan. Didn’t we all just watch Season 5 of Selling Sunset?

“I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn’t align with where my heart is,” Crish continued. “I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it’s just who I am.”

Chrishell addressed accusations about being a “push over or mean girl” or that she is an “annoying pick me girl.” She explained, “I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back.” She added, “I try to be nice to everyone if possible.”

Chrishell did admit that she is a recovering pick-me girl, though. She said, “Recovering from being this my whole life so valid. But lately I have come into my own and am loving it regardless of what strangers will think.” Big Christine Quinn energy. I’m just saying.

The message ended with Chrishell clearing up how she feels about the extra attention. “I will always be SO grateful for the success I’ve had and I know misconceptions are part of the territory,” she explained. “So all good-just responding from my point of view for those wondering.”

Chrishell caught a LOT of heat for having dated her employer in Season 5 of the Netflix series. The pair split mid-season, though nothing was caught on camera due to the supposed “height of emotion.” Chrishell then dropped a bomb at the reunion taping, saying she was in an entirely new relationship with an Australian singer named GFlip.

There is no word yet about whether Selling Sunset Season 6 has started filming. Hopefully we will get a taste of the newly authentic Chrishell when it does.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]