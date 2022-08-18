Selling Sunset Star Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With His New Girlfriend

Love is in the air for Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Season 5 of the Netflix show featured the short-lived but heavily promoted relationship between one of the Oppenheim Group cofounders, Jason Oppenheim, and his “best friend” Chrishell Stause. The pair eventually split, albeit off camera, following their different goals for starting a family.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell shared at the time.

“It was an extremely difficult time and it was, I think, a conscious decision that we were not filmed together,” Jason explained ahead of the Season 5 Selling Sunset premiere. “I wasn’t comfortable. I mean, it was a very difficult time.” I’m sure it was, but as a reality TV viewer, that’s what I’m here to see. This cast better show up to work for Season 6.

Following the split, Jason expressed that his emotional recovery was “gonna be a longer process than [he] anticipated.” Now, Us Weekly reports that Jason has finally made his way through the grief of losing his former Dancing With The Stars contestant. According to the outlet, he is now dating influencer Marie Lou Nurk.

Jason and Marie-Lou made their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s new movie Day Shift on Wednesday August 10.

Jason hinted that his love interest may make an appearance on the sixth season of Selling Sunset, which should begin filming soon. “We’re talking about it,” he said. Marie-Lou added, “Yes, like a little scene.”

Jason and Marie-Lou were first spotted together during a trip to Mykonos, Greece in July. At the time, an insider revealed Jason was in a “really happy and in a good place” with the Instagram model. Another source, however, claimed the relationship is more of a fling, calling it, “nothing serious.” You don’t say.

Meanwhile, Chrishell seems to have fully moved on from her failed relationship with Jason. She has been dating the 27-year-old Australian rapper GFlip. G has since moved stateside to live with Chrish. Chrishell announced her most recent love affair during the Season 5 reunion taping, saying, “[I’ve been] spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me.” No word yet on whether GFlip will make the cut for Season 6.

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage]