The Bachelor Alums Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Spotted Together More Than A Year After Split

Is love on the horizon for former Bachelor Peter Weber and ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan?

After being separated for over a year and a half, former boyfriend and girlfriend Peter and Kelley were spotted together looking awfully happy. The two caught the attention of some fans at Wrigley Stadium in Chicago, Kelley’s hometown. According to Page Six, the fans took some photos of the two leaving the game together and submitted them to a popular Bachelor Nation fan account, @bachelorteaspill, who quickly spread the images.

While the exes weren’t kissing or holding hands, they talked and walked closely. Since the spotting, both Peter and Kelley have kept quiet.

The reunion of Pilot Pete and Kelley is particularly noteworthy because they had a pretty bad breakup and both spoke negatively about each other to the press. They announced they were splitting on New Year’s Eve in 2020, only 10 months after becoming official. They had a brief reunion right after their break-up announcement, then soon called it quits again in February 2021.

“I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend’s houses and hanging out with her. He texted me, I didn’t respond and then found some news out that I wasn’t happy about,” Kelley told “Chicks in the Office” on their podcast. “I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’ It ended really badly.”

Peter had some choice words to describe Kelley’s account of events. “I’m gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys, and just speak from the heart. I thought it was very calculated. Very calculated, very disingenuous. I didn’t expect that from Kelley, it kind of caught me off guard,” He said on his podcast “Bachelors in the City“.

Kelley and Peter originally met before Peter’s season of The Bachelor at a hotel, and because she liked him so much that was the only reason she decided to come onto the show. She originally was on the fence about being on a reality tv show. She ended up being eliminated before hometowns, while Peter went on to make a mess of things in the finale of his season and he ended up alone.

I guess some things are maybe meant to be. Or not…?

[Photo Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images]