Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Says She Hasn’t Sold Many Homes Lately

Is it a sign of the economic times, or is it a sign that Netflix’s cameras aren’t rolling? Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset’s leading lady, recently revealed to W Magazine that her real estate sales have been low this summer. And while that might sound like a reflection on the housing market, for Chrishell, this sales slump has more to do with her own interest in putting hours in at the Oppenheim Group.

“As of June, I think I’ve done seven deals so far in real estate,” Chrishell revealed. “It’s not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn’t.”

Chrishell then explained that if the deal isn’t going to be featured on Selling Sunset, then she probably isn’t interested. It’s almost as if her real estate career is directly tied to her television career. She explained, “I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I’ve worked with in the past.”

With that said, Chrishell isn’t just sitting around doing nothing this summer. The former soap star told the publication that she still considers herself an “actress,” and while the Selling Sunset cameras are down, she’ll be shifting her focus back towards her craft.

“I’m actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway,” Chrishell confessed.

A little acting gig before filming season 6 of Selling Sunset will probably be a good warm-up exercise for Chrishell, and with Christine Quinn leaving the series, we’ll need someone to bring the theatrics.

For Chrishell, it’s not just a lack of Netflix cameras keeping her from pursuing more real estate deals. It’s also the fact that the Oppenheim Group’s office has turned into a bonafide tourist destination. With fans flocking to the office, she says it’s challenging to do any actual work.

“It’s harder to get work done in the office now, because people are constantly in there, trying to get pictures and knocking on the door,” Chrishell revealed. “It’s very sweet, but you can’t get work done. So when I actually have work to do, I’m normally doing it at home. You have to go in knowing that you’re going to be shaking hands and kissing babies, because we are now part of the star tour that goes around.”

So, it sounds like if you’re looking for a new real estate agent in Los Angeles, Chrishell might not be the best person to call. However, if you’re looking to cast an actress with experience in real estate, that’s your girl.

