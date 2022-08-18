Christine Quinn Is Leaving Selling Sunset

After ditching the Season 5 reunion filming, leaving the Oppenheim Group, and dogging the producer of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn is reportedly leaving the series for good. While I’m disappointed, I can’t say I’m surprised.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed Christine’s exit from the Netflix reality show. One insider shared that Christine is ready to move on to bigger and better things, like walking “the catwalks in NY, Milan and Paris.” We’ll see.

“Christine knew this day would come. She’s proud of the work she put in to make Selling Sunset a success, but she could see herself phasing out of the cast even before she began filming Seasons 4 and 5,” a separate source shared.

They added, “Her goals are far bigger than playing a villain on an ensemble reality series. She can’t wait to start the next chapter of her career and show the world who she truly is.”

Christine touts herself as the only one who understood how to create drama worthy of a reality TV show. Off camera, she stood tall against alleged mistreatment from the show’s producer. “We have to look at what Adam DiVello has done as a whole, as a human being, as the person that he is,” she said at the time, adding, “actually [he] told me to go fall down the stairs and kill myself at one point.” Hard to imagine returning to work after that.

One source explained, “After Christine made her feelings known about Adam DiVello, she came to a mutual decision with Netflix and the show’s production companies that it made sense to exit before Season 6.”

Christine is never one to be under-employed, though. She has already started her own real estate company, RealOpen, with her husband, Christian Richard. There were also reports that she had been approached by Hulu to start her own reality series.

As for what we can expect in Season 6 of Selling Sunset? Probably a whole lot of Christine’s foil, Chrishell Stause. Chrishell was a major focus in Season 5 of the show, mostly for her inter-office relationship with Jason Oppenheim. These two have since split, and Chrishell is now dating an Australian Singer named GFlip. No word yet on whether G will be filming for Season 6.

[Photo Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images]