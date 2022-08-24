Brandi Glanville Doesn’t Regret Rage Messaging Her Teenage Son’s Ex-Girlfriend

We all know that Brandi Glanville likes to shoot first and ask questions later. And the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been known for her social media antics for years now. She is definitely unfiltered, just like the title of her podcast. And in the latest case of her going off, she’s also unapologetic.

As reported by Page Six, Brandi refuses to apologize after screenshots of her rage messaging her teenage son’s ex appeared on TikTok. The ex in question is 18 year-old social media influencer Bella Berhardt. After dating one of Brandi’s sons, Brandi seemingly got involved with their break up. Bella shared the alleged texts with her 2k followers on TikTok.

Bella is claiming that the DMs from Brandi took place via Instagram back in April. But now that it’s out there, Brandi refuses to apologize for the indecent. Brandi tweeted, “NOT SORRY!!! Mama Bear to the end. That is all I’m going to say on the subject happy Wednesday.”

Instagram account Bravo Snark Side reposted Bella’s TikTok. In the video, Brandi tells her to “stop f–king” with her son. She has two teenage boys with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian. Although it’s unclear with son she is talking about. Brandi allegedly wrote, “I’m not f—king joking leave him alone and let him heal and stay in your own f—king room.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club star added, “You don’t get to have your f—king cake and eat it too and you think you’re crazy??? you don’t wanna f—k with my crazy.”

For her part, Bella handled the situation with more maturity than Brandi, who is 31 years her senior. Bella responded, “Hi [redacted] I’m not sure what [redacted has] been telling you but I have not been f—king with him at all by any standards or means. I told [redacted] I wanted to completely remove myself from his life for a while so he can heal, and he begged me not to do that.”

Bella continued, “I’m not a bad person. People break up and that is just something he has to deal with, I’ve had to deal with it too and it hasn’t been easy for me either. But me breaking up with [redacted] does not make me a bad nor malicious person.” As for Brandi calling her “crazy,” Bella addressed that too. “I’m not crazy, I’m a very sane person actually so please don’t call me something I’m not,” she wrote.

The teenage model then concluded the exchange, “However, you dming your son’s 18 year old ex girlfriend, and threatening her, is. It is also wildly inappropriate, please do not reach out to me like this again.” Bella said that she then blocked Brandi on Instagram.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]