Charli D’Amelio And Her Mother Heidi D’Amelio Are Joining Season 31 Of Dancing With The Stars

Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars is set to air September 19 and two of the show’s newest cast members may be a surprise to you.

Social media influencers really are taking over and this time — it’s to see who will take home to the mirror ball trophy on the newest season of DWTS. TikTok star Charli D’Amelio will compete alongside a new batch of stars when the show premieres in just a few weeks. Oh, and get this — her mother, Heidi D’Amelio is a contestant as well.

We’re aware Charli knows a thing about dance as she is the most followed personality on the social media platform TikTok. The influencer is known for posting her casual, yet very trendy dances to her more than 145 million followers on the app. It’s should be no surprise then why some people call her the “dancing queen”. Her mom Heidi is also an influencer and their entire family is showcased on the Hulu original series The D’Amelio Show.

The upcoming season of DWTS will stream exclusively on Disney+ for the first time ever. Although this is a major shakeup for the show in more than 30 seasons, longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba told E! News that making a switch like this is what ultimately kept their show around for so long. “I think it’s going to be a really good change,” she said.

And she could be right. This marks the first live streaming show on Disney+ and could also make this the first ever live streaming reality show as well. “After 30 seasons, some shows don’t make it that far. The fact that we’re still evolving and trying new things, it says a lot about our brand,” she finished.

The streaming industry has really taken off in recent years. A lot of consumers have switched to various streaming services to get their fix of their favorite shows. Popular families such as The Kardashians made the switch from E! to Hulu and Bravo partnered with Peacock to give fans exclusive content such as Real Housewives Of Miami, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and are now offering next-day air of all current and future Bravo programming. Hey, any true Bravo fan knows that last perk was just too good of an offer to pass up.

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE THE D’AMELIO FAMILY COMPETE FOR THE MIRROR BALL? AND WILL YOU BE TUNING IN ON DISNEY+?

[Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for TIME]