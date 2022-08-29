Gretchen Rossi Accused Of Owing Her Former Lawyer $20K

Over the summer, I decided to go back to where it all began. Yes, I did a full rewatch Real Housewives of Orange County and started at season 1, episode 1. It was a shockingly quick endeavor, given how many seasons the show has been on (16 to be exact). But I found myself enjoying every single episode. Especially the ones with Gretchen Rossi.

I know, I know. How could one possibly enjoy Gretchen? Let me explain. When she joined the cast, she was the youngest by about 10 years. And she had her counterparts shook. Especially Tamra Judge, who felt like she was being displaced as the “hottest housewife.” Unfortunately, Gretchen lost me after her much older fiance Jeff Beitzel died of cancer and she moved on to Slade Smiley. Who is quite possibly the thirstiest man to even appear on any franchise.

Since she was let go from the show almost 10 years ago, Gretchen mostly focuses on posted highly edited pictures of her baby on Instagram. But one leftover storyline has remained in her life. Her former friend (or acquaintance, depending on who you ask), Jay Photoglou allegedly spread rumors about hooking up with Gretchen while she was still with Jeff. In a gross twist, he then allegedly stole her personal property and released explicit photos of her online. Something that her blood thirsty castmates ate up on the show.

So in 2010, Grethen filed a lawsuit against Jay. The case was wrapped up in 2018, when Gretchen was awarded $523K but now her lawyer is accusing her of not paying his fees. As reported by Radar Online, Anerio V. Altman, who represented Gretchen in the suit, filed a civil lawsuit against her in an Orange County Court. In the suit, Anerio wrote that “[Gretchen] was successful in this lawsuit. Plaintiff is owed $18,614.52 for these services.”

As for the original lawsuit, Gretchen previously said of her win, “I decided enough was enough and to stand up against this individual.” She added, “I fought this fight not only for myself, but for all the women out there who have been harassed or threatened and for those who were too afraid to speak up, or could not have their voice heard. For those who did not have the financial means to fight, and for those who have been hurt or damaged because of individuals who think this is okay to do this to women.”

While Gretchen didn’t respond for comment about the suit filed by her former attorney, it was just revealed by a source that the dispute has been settled.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]