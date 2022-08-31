Kathryn Dennis Speaks Out About Hateful DMs Telling Her To Kill Herself

Reality TV fame isn’t always positive. Just take it from Kathryn Dennis of Southern Charm.

During a podcast interview reported on by Radar Online, Kath revealed some of the cruel things trolls say to her behind the scenes. “I’ve had some pretty crazy messages telling me, like, to go and kill myself and things like that in very detailed ways,” she shared.

“You just kind of do what you can to protect yourself, like and stay away from people online that say things like that,” she continued. “Never respond.”

Kathryn has been the main feature of Southern Charm since its release in 2014. No doubt she has learned how to handle some haters over the years. Kathryn was initially positioned on the show as a “friend” before securing herself as a full-time cast member in Season 2. Since entering the world of Bravo fame, Kathryn has evolved from being a sparky single 21-year-old into a mother fighting for custody of her two children post-rehab. A path that included plenty of judgment and side commentary from her cast-mates and viewers alike.

And as we know, Kath is no stranger to DM wars on social media. In 2020, she was called out for using a monkey emoji while messaging a Black woman on Instagram. She later apologized saying, “I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no “if ands or buts” that excuse me.”

Now, Kathryn’s speaking out about the seriousness of online hate. “It’s not easy. It’s scary,” she said of the disturbing direct messages she has been receiving. “And it makes you feel like someone is lurking out there cause like who would take the time to send a message like that? It’s kind of freaky.”

On the flip side, Kathryn shared she receives plenty of positive or uplifting messages too. She assured, “I’ve definitely gotten long messages with people telling me like some of their personal stories. It’s wild to see how much an impact we have on viewers.”