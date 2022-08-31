Rachel Recchia And Jesse Palmer Want Kim Kardashian To Be Next Bachelorette And Pete Davidson To Be Next Bachelor

Are you kidding me?! Don’t The Kardashians have enough media exposure already? Isn’t everybody already sick of this family and all their entitled, over-exposed bull pucky?

Apparently, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey think Kim Kardashian would be the perfect candidate to fill their Bachelorette shoes — although in Kim’s case, they’d probably be Louboutins — as reported by E! News.

“I think we’d be honored to have Kim K. in the sisterhood,” Rachel said at the taping for this season’s Men Tell All episode, which airs Aug. 29. And while she doesn’t think the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum needs any advice when it comes to dating (really? Three divorces and multiple failed relationships might say otherwise), Rachel said that Kim should just “follow your heart.”

“That’s what me and Gabby did,” Rachel added, “and that’s what I would say to anyone.” Plus bring lots of Kleenex. For all the tears.

Gabby echoed her co-star’s words, saying, “I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a man-eater and that’s what we need.” “Man-eater?” Really, Gabby? No words.

Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer even has the “perfect” idea for the next Bachelor. “Kim K., Pete Davidson, Bachelor/Bachelorette,” he said. “Never say never.” Are they serving cocktails on the set of Men Tell All these days? While fans keep their fingers crossed for (or recoil in horror from) a Bachelor Nation/Kardashians crossover, they won’t be waiting much longer to see how Rachel and Gabby‘s journey for love comes to an end. And if you thought their recent hometown dates were rough, Jesse has promised us “so many twists and turns on the horizon.” “How’s this thing gonna unfold?” Jesse teased. “Will we see one proposal, two proposals, or is this whole thing gonna fall apart?” Whether or not either of the ladies ends the season with a Neil Lane sparkler on her finger, Rachel and Gabby will leave the experience as BFFs. Rachel even said of Gabby, “I truly could not have done it without her and her unwavering support. I’m so thankful for her.” As much as I’ve enjoyed this season of The Bachelorette (mostly the cruise ship), I see no way in hell that Kim Kardashian would ever agree to do this show. First of all, they couldn’t afford her. Secondly, she’d never agree to give up six weeks of her life for this shit show. And last of all, isn’t everyone pretty sick of the Kardashians and all their entitled attitude by now? [Side bar: I tried to watch the new Hulu show The Kardashians until the episode where Kylie and Kris pretended to do “normal people” things like shopping and putting gas in the car. I just can’t.]

And don’t get me started on Pete. Just no.

